TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,373. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 869 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $47,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $34,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 548,545 shares of company stock valued at $28,647,721 and sold 134,113 shares valued at $7,494,885. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

