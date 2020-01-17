Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.71 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

