Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,762,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $91.00 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

