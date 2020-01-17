Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,790 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICPT. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,623 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $110.25 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

