Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $41,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 512,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

