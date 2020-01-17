Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Square by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $69.52 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,476.00, a PEG ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,743 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,694 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.