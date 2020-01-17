Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 31,100 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,024,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 342.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 233,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ESI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.