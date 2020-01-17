Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 20,400 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 392.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.