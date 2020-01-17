Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $183,000.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

AAP opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

