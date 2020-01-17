Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,490 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 231.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after purchasing an additional 796,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 910.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 580,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $160.32 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $160.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

