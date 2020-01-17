TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 104,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.78.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($1.06). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $76,644.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,706.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

