Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.98

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.75. Transcontinental shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 82,401 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCL.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

