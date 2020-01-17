Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,154 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,754% compared to the typical volume of 523 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URBN. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.