Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,883 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,305% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 312.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:LCI opened at $10.28 on Friday. Lannett has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.12.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lannett will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

