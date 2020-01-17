Traders Purchase High Volume of Gaming and Leisure Properties Call Options (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,992% compared to the average volume of 256 call options.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 681,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

