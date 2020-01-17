Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,548% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,758,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after buying an additional 130,379 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 920,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 146,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after buying an additional 705,217 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 601,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 77,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of STAA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.75 and a beta of 2.34. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

