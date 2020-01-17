Traceability Chain Price Up 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $20,490.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00038609 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00315089 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002325 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008271 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.