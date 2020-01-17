Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.63

Toromont Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and traded as high as $54.40. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

