Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$17.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.41 and a 12-month high of C$21.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$261.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

