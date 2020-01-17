Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TKOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tokio Marine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $57.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

