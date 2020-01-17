TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 68.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 441,352 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. 278,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

