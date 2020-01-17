TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. 4,114,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

