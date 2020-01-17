TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 68.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after buying an additional 441,352 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $62.68. 5,087,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,851. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

