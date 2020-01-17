Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTY. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

TVTY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. 727,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,399. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 265.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 21.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

