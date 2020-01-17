Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.69

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.44, with a volume of 12619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 9.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 43.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 53,973 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Timken by 12.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 241,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

