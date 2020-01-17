Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $4,719,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. 148,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

