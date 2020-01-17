Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Howard Capital Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,829,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 365,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,635. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

