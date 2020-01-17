Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 1.6% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 83,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,256. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $144.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

