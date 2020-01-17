Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up approximately 1.7% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 128,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

