Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $30,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 434,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after buying an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.