Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Change Healthcare worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $16.66. 18,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

