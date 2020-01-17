Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises 1.5% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,280. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

CCK stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.92. 5,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,171. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

