Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 20,863 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,840,000 after buying an additional 3,653,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,649,000 after buying an additional 2,955,748 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,708,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,934,000 after buying an additional 100,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after buying an additional 924,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,019,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,071,000 after buying an additional 2,034,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 1,419,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.