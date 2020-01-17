ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 12.4%

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) shot up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.43, 288,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 345% from the average session volume of 64,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THMO. ValuEngine raised ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. On average, analysts forecast that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

