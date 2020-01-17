Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,458,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $1,398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $529,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $336.74. 842,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,693. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $338.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

