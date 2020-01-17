The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. The Western Union makes up 5.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,035,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 185.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,391,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 286,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,433,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

