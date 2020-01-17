The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:IIT remained flat at $GBX 586 ($7.71) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,441. The Independent Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 600 ($7.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 521.25. The stock has a market cap of $320.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.
