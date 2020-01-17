The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:IIT remained flat at $GBX 586 ($7.71) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,441. The Independent Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 600 ($7.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 521.25. The stock has a market cap of $320.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

