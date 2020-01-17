The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 121,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

