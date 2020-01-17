Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $68.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $52.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.