Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 150 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $784.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $788.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $765.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $708.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,032.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $695.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $683.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,354.40.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $794.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $742.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.32. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $565.10 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

