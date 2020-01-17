Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys $120,735.00 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $803.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $784.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $788.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $765.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $708.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,032.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $695.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $683.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,354.40.

TPL stock opened at $794.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $742.93 and its 200 day moving average is $691.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $565.10 and a 1-year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $10,344,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 903.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

