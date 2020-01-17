Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Up 0.9%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.91, 750 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,119 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.