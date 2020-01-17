Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $290.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.50. 13,481,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.57. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $547.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

