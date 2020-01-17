Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 266,597 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.28% of Tesla worth $212,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $116,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.78.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,162,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $547.41. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of -89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.72 and a 200-day moving average of $295.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

