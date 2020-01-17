Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

TSCDY stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

