Terra 24-Hour Volume Hits $221,231.00 (KRT)

Terra (CURRENCY:KRT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $65,409.74 billion and $221,231.00 worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 76,004,104,811,384,400 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

