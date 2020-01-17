Terex (NYSE:TEX) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 9,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. Terex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Terex’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,077 and have sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.