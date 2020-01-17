Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.30. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 914 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.