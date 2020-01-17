Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 248,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 204,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.60. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

