TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch Sells 40,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Greg Strakosch sold 32,650 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $807,434.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 104,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,171. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.04 million, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

